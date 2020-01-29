Hindu Women Beaten Up in Pak? No, Video is Unrelated & From Jammu
CLAIM
A video of a man beating two women mercilessly with a stick is going viral with the narrative that it shows the plight of Hindu women in Pakistan.
Av archived version of this tweet can be seen here.
A Twitter user by the name of Gopal Goswami shared the video, saying that people should “see and understand their pain and desperation and spare some sympathy”.
He then goes on to question why there is such hatred for “Hindus when there is so much sympathy for Rohingya and Bangladeshi intruders”.
Along with the hashtag #CAA_NRC_support, the user makes a case for the supporting the implementation of CAA and NRC in India.
In the video, the man can be heard repeatedly telling the women that they won’t do ‘it’ again, while the women keep begging him for forgiveness.
The video had 19.7K views on Twitter at the time this story was published.
TRUE OR FALSE?
The claim and narrative with the video is completely false and the reality is very different. While the Twitter user claims that the incident happened in Pakistan, it actually took place in Jammu’s Rajouri and the video went viral. The man was arrested later as well.
Moreover, the two women who are being beaten in this disturbing video are not Hindu.
WHAT’S THE TRUTH?
We used software Invid to break down the video into keyframes and then ran a reverse search on them. One of the keyframes led us to a news report by Dailyhunt, which said that the incident had occurred in Jammu’s Rajouri and named the accused as Pawan Kumar. It also said that the man was beating up a mother-daughter duo.
Picking up from here, we used keywords to run a search and came across a news report by PTI from 21 June 2018, which provided a clearer picture of the incident. According to the report, the incident took place in Rajouri on 13 June 2018 and a case was registered against Pawan Kumar the same day.
He was accused of mercilessly beating up the two women in the video, who according to the news report were a mother-daughter duo, identified as Sakina Begum (45) and Abida Kousar (20).
The video of the incident had gone viral then as well, drawing strong reactions from people, the news report said.
The women claimed that Kumar beat them up for using a bathroom, but the latter claimed that they had beaten up his son. Kumar was later arrested from Kathua, where he had fled to take refuge, after a case was lodged against him.
More news reports by portals also confirmed the same version of events.
Therefore, there is no truth to the claim that this video shows two Hindu women facing assault in Pakistan.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )