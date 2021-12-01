No, Akhilesh Yadav Didn't Say He Will Change the Name of Ayodhya

A viral screenshot of a news bulletin on Hindi news channel Republic Bharat which reads "अयोध्या का नाम बदल देंगे अखिलेश “ (Akhilesh will change the name of Ayodhya) is being shared widely on social media.

The screenshot is being shared in the backdrop of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state with several users asking people to vote against Samajwadi Party (SP).

However, we found that the statement was actually made by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in an exclusive hour-long interview with Republic Bharat.

Speaking about AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi and Yadav together, Adityanath stated that if either of these leaders form the state’s government in the upcoming elections in 2022, they would change names of places such as Ayodhya and Prayagraj.