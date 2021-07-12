Video Shows MiG Landing on a Dam? No, It's a Video Game Simulation
The animated clip of the aircraft landing on a dam before taking off is from a game called DCS World.
A video claiming to show an MiG aircraft landing on a dam is being shared widely across social media platforms. In the clip, the aircraft can be seen soaring over treetops and descending on a path on top of a dam, coming to a halt, before turning and taking off again.
But we found that the clip was actually from a flight-simulation video game called Digital Combat Simulator World and was uploaded on YouTube by a player. The video was digitally created using Computer Generated Imagery (CGI).
CLAIM
The video, which is nearly two minutes long, is being shared with a claim that it shows an MiG aircraft landing atop a dam and taking off beautifully as well.
"Beautiful landing by a #MIG aircraft on a dam and even more stunning take off..."
WHAT WE FOUND
Responding to one of the tweets, senior journalist Shiv Aroor said that the clip was was taken from a video game called 'Digital Combat Simulator World'.
We looked up 'Digital Combat Simulator World MiG landing on dam' and found videos of the game. Among them, we found a video uploaded on 17 October, 2020 by YouTube user 'cptVLK' titled 'MiG 29 landing on the dam ;) DCS'.
In the comments section under the video, the uploader had interacted with other users and confirmed that the video was from Digital Combat Simulator World, popularly known as DCS World, a PC game and shared a download link for the same.
Clearly, the video does not show an actual MiG aircraft attempting to land on a dam's roadway. The clip is a recording of a simulator game called Digital Combat Simulator World and was first uploaded on the internet in October last year.
