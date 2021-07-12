Video Shows MiG Landing on a Dam? No, It's a Video Game Simulation

A video claiming to show an MiG aircraft landing on a dam is being shared widely across social media platforms. In the clip, the aircraft can be seen soaring over treetops and descending on a path on top of a dam, coming to a halt, before turning and taking off again.

But we found that the clip was actually from a flight-simulation video game called Digital Combat Simulator World and was uploaded on YouTube by a player. The video was digitally created using Computer Generated Imagery (CGI).