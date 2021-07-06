Bihar Villagers Didn't Erect Board Warning to ‘Break Legs of BJP Members’

An edited photograph of a board outside a village has been doing the rounds on social media with a claim that BJP workers are prohibited from entering Ugna Jagdishpur in Bihar's Bhojpur, warning them that their legs will be broken if they do so.

Another version of the photograph claims that the sign is posted outside Kyotapatti in Kishanpur, Bihar with the same warning for BJP workers.

However, the sign board has been edited to add that the legs of BJP members will be broken if they try to enter the village. The board, which was posted outside Kachera Varsabad, a village in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, mentions that the village was adopted by BJP MLA Mahesh Sharma and BJP members are not allowed to enter.