Old Video of Unnao Farmers’ Protest Shared With an Unrelated Claim

On 20 December, a cleric Asad Raza Hussaini was reportedly picked up by Muzaffarnagar police along with 40 students of his seminary following protests against the Citizenship law in the state.

According to news reports, Hussaini and his students were tortured in police custody. Now a video is going viral on social media which claims to show the police beating Hussaini.

The caption along with the video reads, “Maulana Syed Raza Hussaini..Age 82 years ..

Muzaffarnagar Resident .. (UP) UPDATE: The police dragged the children into a madrassa and brutally assaulted them, shouting, "You don't need citizenship!" #IndiaAgainstCAA_NRC (sic).”