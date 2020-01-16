AAP MLA Beaten for Being ‘Missing’ for 5 Years? Video is Unrelated

An archived version of his tweet can be seen here.

Congress member Salman Nizami shared the video with the caption: "आम आदमी पार्टी के पांच सालो से लापता विधायक पंकज पुष्कर के मिल जाने की खुशी में आम जनता ने लात-घूंसों से किया स्वागत! AAP का उठता स्तर" (Translation: The AAP MLA who was missing for five years was welcomed back by the public with kicks and punches! The rising level of AAP.)

The video shared by Nizami on 9 January, had 14.2K views at the time this story was published.

Many others also shared the video with the same caption.