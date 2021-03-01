Video of UP Cop Allegedly Caught Stealing Given a Communal Angle

A video of a constable being beaten for allegedly stealing shirts from a mall in Lucknow has gone viral on social media, with the false claim that his name is ‘Salim.’

The video shows the constable being held by his shirt and getting beaten by the mob of people around him. However, the cop’s name is Adesh Kumar – not Salim – who was suspended by the Commissioner of Police, Lucknow, Dhruva Kant Thakur, after the matter came to light.

The Station House Officer (SHO) at the Hussainganj Police Station confirmed to The Quint’s WebQoof team that his name is indeed Adesh Kumar, however the charges of stealing against the constable haven’t been confirmed yet.