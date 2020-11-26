Video of Police Action on Mask Violators in MP Shared as Delhi

A simple keyword search in Hindi also led us to a ZeeNews report carrying the same video, which stated that the video was from Ujjain.

Since an Indian Oil Petrol Pump can be seen in the background of the video, we looked up petrol stations in Ujjain.

The second search result came up as ‘Prakash Auto Sales & Service (Indian Oil Petrol Pump),’ at Agar Road in Ujjain. The photos on Google Maps show that its surroundings are similar to those in the viral video.

A comparison of the Google Maps photo with the viral video can be seen below.