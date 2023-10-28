Old Images Peddled as Recent Visuals of US Military Carrying Airstrikes in Syria

(Archives of similar claims can be found here, here, and here.)

The context: According to a report in Associated Press (AP), US fighter jets launched airstrikes on two locations in eastern Syria that were linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The attack came as a retaliation for a series of missile and drone attacks against US bases and personnel.

What is the truth?: While the images are from Syria, they date back to March 2023 and are not recent as claimed. The images show US carrying out airstrikes on Iran-linked groups in Syria.