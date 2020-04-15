Still From TV Show Used to Claim Over 200 Medics Died in Italy

A photo of some doctors and/or nurses lying seemingly dead in what appears to be a hospital operation theatre is going viral with the claim that over 200 doctors and nurses have died in Italy owing to the novel coronavirus.

The message being shared with the photo reads “Over 200 doctor's and nurse's dead in Italy 🇮🇹 God please protect the world 🌏 from this COVID-19 virus 🙏🏽🙏🏽 (sic)”