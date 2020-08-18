RSS Man Seen Waving Pak Flag? No, It’s an Incident of Bootlegging

A video of a man wearing a burqa is being shared with a misleading claim that he was waving Pakistan’s national flag and that he belongs to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The man, in the company of the police, can be seen removing his burqa.

However, we found out that two men were caught by Kurnool police for transporting liquor donning burqas. The case has no connection to the RSS.