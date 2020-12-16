Poster Saying ‘Free Sharjeel Imam’ Is Not From Farmers’ Protest

However, it must be noted, that farmers did put up posters of activists, including Umar Khalid and Bhima Koregaon activists, who have been jailed under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) at Tikri Border on 10 December.

A representative of the BKU told The Quint, while they agree that they have been put behind bars without charges and have also been wronged by the State, their demands are only for the three farm laws to be repealed.

Evidently, an old image was revived to falsely claim that it’s from the ongoing farmers’ protests.