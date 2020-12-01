Farmer Protest: Muslim Man’s Pic Falsely Viral as ‘Disguised Sikh’

One of the posts viral with the claim had a caption that read, “...और फिर Nazeer Mohd. पगड़ी पहनकर Sikh किसान बन गए। सच्चाई ये है कि ये किसान आंदोलन नही बल्कि कहीं Khal'ist'ani प्रोपगंडा तो नहीं ? ये वही लोग हैं जो CAA प्रोटेस्ट्स और Shaheen Bagh में भी शामिल थे ...”

[Translation: And then Nazeer Mohd became a Sikh farmer by wearing a turban. The truth is that this is not a farmer's movement, but Khal'ist'ani propaganda?

These are the people who were also involved in anti-CAA Protests and Shaheen Bagh.]

Similar captions were used to discredit the farmers’ protest by implying that Muslim man pretended to be a farmer.