Old Video of Attack on BJP MP Revived With a Farmers Protest Claim

We also found news reports by the Times of India and the Indian Express which mentioned that the incident took place on 16 October 2016 in Kurukshetra after Saini was coming out of the venue where he addressed a gathering.

The reports further mentioned that five people were arrested in the case and sent to judicial custody.

Clearly, an old video of a group attacking the BJP MP has been revived to claim that it is from the recent agitations against the new laws.