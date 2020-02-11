Old, Unrelated Photos Used to Claim Zee News Delhi Office Attacked

Two images of Zee News anchor Sudhir Chaudhary with a nose injury and shattered panels of a workspace are circulating on social media with a claim that the office of Zee News was attacked after the anchor called the Delhi voters freeloaders.

After the exit polls had predicted a win for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Chaudhary went on a rant during his prime time show ‘DNA’ calling Delhi voters freeloaders who have been swayed by AAP’s freebie politics.

The post has been shared by a Facebook page ‘Beware of Froud Media’ which reads, “दिल्ली के लोगों को मुफ्तखोर और गद्दार कहने पर भड़की जनता ने ज़ी न्यूज़ के ऑफिस पर किया हमला I” [Translation: People attacked Zee News office for calling Delhi people freeloaders and traitors.]