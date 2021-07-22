No, Akhilesh Yadav Didn't Tweet About Rebuilding the Babri Masjid

A screenshot of a fake tweet by Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav is being shared on social media to claim that Yadav promised to rebuild the Babri Masjid at the same spot where the Ram Temple is now constructed, if he comes to power after the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections.

However, we found that the screenshot is that of a fake tweet and the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh did not tweet any such text.