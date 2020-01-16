Muslims Chanting Azadi from Rahul Gandhi Slogans? Here’s The Truth
CLAIM
A video showing a woman in a burqa chanting slogans of ‘azaadi’ is doing the rounds on social media with a claim that people need freedom from Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders.
The Hindi caption reads, “Now a new thing has happened that the people want freedom from Rahul Gandhi and that help should be provided to them.”
The women in the video can be heard saying “Bharat mata ki Jai, we will take freedom, freedom from Rahul Gandhi, freedom from Akhilesh, freedom from Maya (Mayawati) didi.....”
The aforementioned post on Facebook had garnered over 7,75,000 views at the time of writing this story.
The video has also been shared by multiple other users on the social networking site.
The same video was also viral in May 2019.
TRUE OR FALSE?
The video hasn’t been doctored in anyway, but the political affiliation of the person, Nighat Abbas, who can be seen raising the slogans, has been concealed to insinuate that Muslims in India are raising slogans against the Opposition leaders.
Abbas identifies herself as a media panelist for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Further, the video is old and was shot in May 2019 and uploaded by Abbas herself.
The caption with which the video was uploaded read: “With me, the Muslim society raised the voice to demand independence from Congress and Kejriwal”.
WHAT WE FOUND
We looked up the same video on Twitter and found out that it was uploaded by multiple users in May, 2019. From one such tweet which was uploaded by a user called ‘Laxman Bhati’ we found out that the woman in the video could be Nighat Abbas.
Further, Abbas had responded to the tweet saying that the video is of 2019 Lok Sabha elections where she raised slogans against the Opposition leaders.
We also found a video of Abbas with BJP MP Manoj Tiwari where the leader introduced her as the party’s TV Spokesperson.
Not only this but previously Abbas has slammed Kejriwal for talking about religion and caste in the video which was posted in May 2019.
The archived version of the video can be accessed here.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on Whatsapp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)