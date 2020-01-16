Muslims Chanting Azadi from Rahul Gandhi Slogans? Here’s The Truth

A video showing a woman in a burqa chanting slogans of ‘azaadi’ is doing the rounds on social media with a claim that people need freedom from Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders.

The Hindi caption reads, “Now a new thing has happened that the people want freedom from Rahul Gandhi and that help should be provided to them.”

The women in the video can be heard saying “Bharat mata ki Jai, we will take freedom, freedom from Rahul Gandhi, freedom from Akhilesh, freedom from Maya (Mayawati) didi.....”

An archived version of the video can be accessed here.