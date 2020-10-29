India TV, OpIndia Falsely Claim ‘Modi Chants’ Raised in Pak Parl

Mainstream media outlets, including India TV, Times Now, and right-wing website OpIndia, shared a clip of sloganeering in Pakistan’s Parliament to claim that several MPs raised “Modi... Modi” chants in the house.

However, a careful analysis of the clips revealed that this is a misleading claim. Pakistan MPs were actually shouting “Voting, voting...” and not “Modi, Modi” as claimed by the media portals.

Although the reference to Modi did come up several times, even then, the MPs only said: “मोदी का जो यार है, गद्दार है… गद्दार है” (Translation: Anyone is who is friends with Narendra Modi is a traitor).