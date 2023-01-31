Fact-Check: This Photo Isn't a 1400-Year-Old Pallava Stonework at Lalgiri Temple

A photograph of what looks like an engraved stone art showing a person working on a computer is going viral.

The claim: Those sharing the image claimed the artwork was a 1400-year-old stonework built at Lalgiri temple by Pallava King Narasimha, which showed a person working on a computer. The claim goes on to add that while it is believed that there was no electricity during those times but Hindu temples have proof of technology from thousands of years ago.