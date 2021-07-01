That's Mani Mandir, Not 'Newly Renovated' Kashi Vishwanath Temple

We also found the viral video uploaded by a channel named 'Planner India' in 2020 and in the description, it was written that the newly designed temple was developed by them.

The caption read, "This uploaded video is of Mani Mandir, Varanasi which is now-a-days viral as if in the name of Newly Renovated Kashi Vishwanath Mandir, Varanasi. Planner India confirms this is fake news & it is a newly designed and developed Temple by Planner India within the campus of Dharmasangh Ashram Durgakund Varanasi (sic)."

Evidently, a video of Mani Mandir has been falsely shared as that of "newly renovated" Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi.