Kanhaiya Kumar Beaten up at a Rally? No, That’s Not Him!

A video which shows the police trying to protect a man from a crowd in what looks like a rally is being massively shared on Facebook with a claim that the people were beating CPI leader and former JNU student Kanhaiya Kumar.

The claim which is in Hindi reads, “कन्हैया कुमार को आजादी मिल रही है। ये दिपिका पादुकोन को अवशय देखनी चाहिये |” [Translation: Kanhiaya Kumar is being given independence. Deepika Padukone should definitely watch this]

Kumar is popular for his azaadi slogans that he first raised at JNU in 2016 while protesting against the capital punishment meted out to Parliament attacks convict Afzal Guru.