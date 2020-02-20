Kanhaiya Kumar Beaten up at a Rally? No, That’s Not Him!
CLAIM
A video which shows the police trying to protect a man from a crowd in what looks like a rally is being massively shared on Facebook with a claim that the people were beating CPI leader and former JNU student Kanhaiya Kumar.
The claim which is in Hindi reads, “कन्हैया कुमार को आजादी मिल रही है। ये दिपिका पादुकोन को अवशय देखनी चाहिये |” [Translation: Kanhiaya Kumar is being given independence. Deepika Padukone should definitely watch this]
Kumar is popular for his azaadi slogans that he first raised at JNU in 2016 while protesting against the capital punishment meted out to Parliament attacks convict Afzal Guru.
The aforementioned video has been shared over 11,000 times at the time of writing the story. In fact, the same video is being circulated on Facebook by many other users.
TRUE OR FALSE?
The claim along with the video is not true. The man who is being beaten up in the video is not Kahaiya Kumar but someone who throw a slipper at Kumar at his rally in Bihar’s Lakhisarai.
Earlier this week, Kumar was addressing a rally where this man threw a slipper at him following which few people from the crowd started beating him up.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
On carefully looking at the video, we noticed the logo of a news channel on it which read ‘Kashish News’.
Subsequently, we checked the YouTube channel of the user where we came across the same video. According to the video description, the video showed a crowd hitting a man at Kanhaiya Kumar’s rally in Lakhisarai.
We also came across multiple other news report published in Hindustan, Aaj Tak, Dainik Bhaskar of the incident which had the same details.
