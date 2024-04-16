ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Fact-Check: Video of Indonesia Police Training Linked to Farmers Protest

This video is from 2023 and shows the Indonesian police simulation exercise in Sula Islands.

A video showing a fight between two sides, with one side aggressively throwing things at the other is being shared as a tussle between farmers and the police.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is this true?: The claim is false.

  • The video is from 2023 and shows a simulation exercise of the Sula Island police in Indonesia. This activity aimed to train members' skills in carrying out security activities.

How did we find out?: We took a few screenshots of the keyframes in the video and ran a Google and Yandex reverse image search on some of them.

  • With the help of the Yandex search engine, we came across a few news reports by Indonesian news outlets from 2023.

  • A news report by the Berita Satu Network from 12 October 2023 included an image which was similar to one of the frames in the viral video.

This video is from 2023 and shows the Indonesian police simulation exercise in Sula Islands.

Here is a comparison between the two. 

(Source: Altered by The Quint) 

  • According to the report, The Sula Islands Police carried out a simulation exercise to safeguard the 2024 elections at the Sula Islands General Election Commission (KPU) Office courtyard in Pohea Village, North Sanana District on 12 October 2023.

  • The Chief of Sula Islands Police AKBP Cahyo Widyatmoko stated that the purpose of this event was to enhance the members' abilities in conducting security operations.

  • The event involved 250 Sula Islands Police officers and 100 officers.

  • Similarly, KoranMalut also included the same image in their report.

  • The report noted the Chief of Sula Island's Police's comments that through this training, the Kepsul Police together with Brimob Kompi as well as assistance from Kodim colleagues were ready to guard and secure the 2024 election in the Sula Islands.

Conclusion: Clearly, the video has been falsely linked to the farmers movement.

Topics:  Indonesia   Fact Check   Farmers Protest 

