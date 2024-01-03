Join Us On:
Altered Video of Greta Thunberg Advocating 'Vegan Grenades in Wars' Goes Viral

This video is a deepfake. The original video shows Thunberg talking about climate action and not wars.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
A video showing Swedish environment activist Greta Thunberg talking about using 'vegan grenades and biodegradable missiles in wars' is going viral on social media.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is this true?: No, this is an altered video.

  • The original interview of Thunberg shows her discussing the environmental measures she undertook during her childhood.

  • This deepfake video has been created using AI technology to show that she was advocating using "vegan weaponry" in wars.

How did we find out the truth?: We noticed 'BBC', 'SATIRE' and '@snicklink' on the corners of the viral video.

  • On performing a relevant keyword search, we found the source of the viral video.

  • This was shared by a user named 'Snicklink' on X (formerly Twitter) account on 20 October 2023.

  • The caption carried the hashtag 'satire'.

The post can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

  • We also found the original video of this interview shared by British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on their official YouTube channel.

  • This was shared on 1 November 2022 and was titled, "Greta Thunberg on how to tackle climate anxiety".

  • The viral part starts at 0:16 timestamp and shows Thunberg talking about how she started her journey of being environmentally conscious.

  • Nowhere in the interview does she talk about warfare, as claimed in the viral post.

  • She says, “When you are a child of eight, ten, or eleven, there is not much that you can do to make a big difference so you start small. I started with turning off the lights at home to save energy. And that led to other things. Eventually, I stopped flying, I became vegan and so on. I even got my parents to do that, too, because I started talking to them, and they started to listen to my concerns. Making them change, it also gave me the courage that I needed to move on and start school striking. So, starting somewhere or at home is really good."

Conclusion: This is an altered video of Greta Thunberg advocating 'vegan grenades and biodegradable missiles' in wars.

Topics:  Fact Check   Webqoof   Deepfake 

3 months
12 months
12 months
