Farmer Leader Tikait’s Image Edited to Claim His Face Was Inked

An image of Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait with his supporters has been morphed to falsely claim that their faces were blackened with ink by the people in Rajasthan.

The edited image could be traced back to January 2021, at the Delhi border, when Tikait had refused to hold negotiations with the Committee constituted by the Supreme Court over the three controversial farm laws. No instance of an ink attack on the farmer leader was reported at the time.

Further, while Tikait’s convoy in Alwar on 2 April was pelted with stones and even black ink was thrown at it, the leader was reportedly left unhurt.