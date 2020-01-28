Fake Notification by Ministry of Health on Coronavirus Goes Viral

The message which is being circulated online claims to be a combination of the following two things:

Notification by the Ministry of Health Preventive steps to be taken to avoid coronavirus

To find out if the Health Ministry has issued any advisory, we checked the official notifications released by the ministry on its website and its official Twitter handle. We could not find any advisory which was even remotely similar to the one which has been going viral.

However, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued a travel advisory which was revised on 25 January, 2019. The other guidelines, including ‘Guidelines for Infection Prevention and Control in Healthcare Facilities’, issued by the ministry are all available on its official website.

Other than that, the ministry has put up a list of preventive steps on its Twitter handle.