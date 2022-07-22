WebQoof Recap: Misinformation Around Namaz Row in LuLu Mall and Sonia Gandhi

On 18 July, the Lucknow Police issued another press note on Twitter clarifying that the arrests made on 15 July were in a separate incident and that the Hindu men were arrested for reciting Hanuman Chalisa on the mall premises without permission.

As per the last update available, Lucknow Police arrested four people for offering namaz on 12 July. The people who were arrested, were identified as Mohammed Rehan, Aatif Khan, Mohammed Lokman, and Mohammed Noman, all of whom were residents of Lucknow.

