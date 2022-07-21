Zee News Airs Sonia Gandhi's Old Remark on Being Indira Gandhi's Kin as Recent
The video dates back to December 2015.
A video, showing interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi saying that she is former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's daughter-in-law and is not afraid of anyone, is being shared with a claim that Gandhi made the statement before entering the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in connection with the National Herald money laundering case.
Zee News was among those who aired the clip. Interestingly, Zee News published a report in English identifying the video as old.
Protests broke out as ED summoned Gandhi for questioning in the case. Several Congress leaders such as Shashi Tharoor, Ashok Gehlot, P Chidambaram, Ajay Maken, and Sachin Pilot were detained by the police in Delhi.
However, this is an old video, and Gandhi had made this remark outside the Parliament in 2015 over the charges against her in the National Herald case.
CLAIM
The video was shared by news media Zee News with a claim that said Sonia Gandhi made this remark before the ED questions her.
Zee News has a Hindi article which carries the same claim. Similar claim can be seen here.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We divided the video into multiple keyframes and ran a reverse image search on them using Google. This led us to a YouTube video by English newspaper The Indian Express published on 8 December 2015.
The description of the video stated that Gandhi said, "I am the daughter-in-law of Indira Gandhi. I am not scared of anyone. I am not disturbed," when asked about the Delhi High Court rejecting their pleas for quashing of summons against them in the National Herald case.
The ED had registered a case to probe alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted group Young Indian, which owns the National Herald newspaper.
We found several other news reports carrying Gandhi's video from 2015. Clearly, an old video from 2015 was shared as a recent clip.
