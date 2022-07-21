Zee News Airs Sonia Gandhi's Old Remark on Being Indira Gandhi's Kin as Recent

A video, showing interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi saying that she is former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's daughter-in-law and is not afraid of anyone, is being shared with a claim that Gandhi made the statement before entering the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in connection with the National Herald money laundering case.

Zee News was among those who aired the clip. Interestingly, Zee News published a report in English identifying the video as old.