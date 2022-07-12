ADVERTISEMENT
New UK Prime Minister To Be Announced on 5 September, 11 Hopefuls Contesting
The 1922 Committee of non-ministerial Conservative MPs in Parliament outlined a timetable for the leadership poll.
The new United Kingdom prime minister to replace the outgoing PM Boris Johnson will be announced on 5 September, the Conservative Party said on Monday, 11 July, AFP reported. 11 party hopefuls are currently vying for the top post.
The leadership contest was set in motion last week when incumbent PM Johnson was forced to step down after a series of resignations from his government, predominantly citing his scandal-prone term.
The 1922 Committee of non-ministerial Conservative MPs in Parliament outlined a timetable for the run-up to the party’s leadership poll on Monday.
(with inputs from AFP.)
