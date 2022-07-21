Sonia Gandhi To Appear for ED Questioning Today, Congress Stages Protests at HQ

Interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi is expected to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday, 21 July in connection with the National Herald money laundering case.

Congress leaders raised slogans at the party headquarters, protesting the summons to the party chief. The Opposition party has also criticised the ED action as "political vendetta."

The party alleged that the Delhi Police was preventing the media from entering the AICC headquarters and said that this "high-handedness" reflects the mindset of the Narendra Modi government.

DCP New Delhi Amrutha Guguloth, however, has denied the claim.