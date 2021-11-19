Andhra Pradesh Rains: Kadapa, Tirupati Flood Hit; CM Sends Special Officers
Heavy rains lash parts of Andhra Pradesh, flooding homes and roads. Tirupati temple closed for devotees.
Andhra Pradesh's YSR-Congress Party government on Friday, 19 November sent special officers to Chittoor, Kadapa and Nellore districts for stalk taking and assistance, as rains lashed the state.
The officers will oversee the flood relief efforts, a release from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office said. The officials are expected to report to the Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
On Thursday, 18 November evening several parts of temple town Tirupati was inundated. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), the governing body of Lord Venkateswara Swami Temple in Tirupati, had closed down the religious place for a day.
TTD Issues Statement
TTD issued a statement asking tourists not to visit the hill shrine. Vehicular traffic will not be allowed, for most part of the day, on Ghat Road between Tirumala and Tirupati, the release said.
"For the convenience of devotees, vehicles are allowed on this route from Tirumala to Alipiri for one hour and from Alipiri to Tirumala for one hour," the release read. TTD will allow vehicles on the route only after assessing the situation.
In Kadapa, house collapses were reported on Friday.
According to Indian Meteorological Department rains are expected to continue in parts of Andhra Pradesh including Anantapur, Kadapa, Chittoor and Visakhapatnam.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.