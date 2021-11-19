Andhra Pradesh Rains: Kadapa, Tirupati Flood Hit; CM Sends Special Officers

Andhra Pradesh's YSR-Congress Party government on Friday, 19 November sent special officers to Chittoor, Kadapa and Nellore districts for stalk taking and assistance, as rains lashed the state.

The officers will oversee the flood relief efforts, a release from Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office said. The officials are expected to report to the Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

On Thursday, 18 November evening several parts of temple town Tirupati was inundated. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), the governing body of Lord Venkateswara Swami Temple in Tirupati, had closed down the religious place for a day.