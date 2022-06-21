Shah, Nadda Meet Venkaiah Naidu Ahead of BJP Meeting on Presidential Candidate

The upcoming presidential elections will have 4,809 electors, comprising 4,033 members of Legislative Assemblies and 776 members of Parliament.

Of the MPs, 233 are Rajya Sabha members and 543 are from the Lok Sabha.

Further, no elector can subscribe, whether as proposer or as seconder, to more than one nomination paper in an election.

In case of a violation, the elector's signature will be invalidated on all nomination papers except the first one that is delivered.

(With inputs from PTI and NDTV.)