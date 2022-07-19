How Lucknow's 10-Day-Old LuLu Mall Landed in a Major Controversy: A Timeline

Lucknow's snazzy new LuLu Mall has turned into a site of communal controversy in as less as 10 days since its inauguration by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The LuLu Group has always made headlines for being perceived to have the political backing of not just CM Yogi, but also Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had graced inauguration ceremonies of several projects of the United Arab Emirates-based firm. The mall, a project of the UAE-based LuLu group, has invested Rs 2,500 crore in Uttar Pradesh for several developmental projects.

However, days after it was inaugurated, furore arose after a video of several people offering namaz in the mall premises went viral. Hindutva groups soon staged protests, sought recital of Hanuman Chalisa in the mall premises, and accused authorities of resorting to 'love jihad.' The mall authorities have released two statements refuting the claims, with CM Yogi warning against 'spoiling the atmosphere' over the matter.

From the virality of the video to the arrests of the people in the video on Tuesday, here's a timeline of the controversy: