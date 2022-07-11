Heavy Rainfall Warning in Telangana, Educational Institutions Closed for 3 Days
In the view of heavy rainfall warning, Hyderabad police has advised people to avoid non-essential travel.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Jayashankar Bhupalapally districts from 8:30am on Monday to 8:30am on Tuesday, reads the bulletin released by Meteorological Department, as quoted by news agency PTI.
“In view of the expected heavy rainfall, the public may please avoid non essential travel and kindly watch the weather and rain forecasts before venturing out. All precautions maybe taken in and around your homes too (sic)," the advisory said, as quoted by The News Minute.
The advisory further added that Traffic and Law and Order (L&O) officers have been deployed with raincoats, shoes and various disaster management equipments like ropes, pumps etc.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has also been alerted, it added.
Telangana Schools, Colleges Closed for 3 Days
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, popularly known as KCR, has announced that all educational institutions will remain closed from 11 to 13 July. The holiday has been declared in the view of heavy rains in Telangana.
On Sunday, the CM also directed all departments to be on high alert and take necessary steps to prevent loss of life.
“I had a meeting with ministers, senior officials on rains and cyclonic effect. For another 4-5 days, heavy to very heavy rains in the State have been forecast. NDRF teams and government machinery are ready to face any situation. Air Force has been asked to keep two or three choppers ready besides the State government's helicopter too,” the CM added.
Emergency calls are being attended by Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams on 040-29555500.
(With inputs from The News Minute and PTI.)
