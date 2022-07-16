Several Villages in Andhra, Telangana, Odisha Marooned as Godavari Swells

The chief secretary has instructed the Indian Army officials to provide assistance in the Bhadradri Kothagudem district and 101 men of whom 68 from the Infantry, 10 Medical professionals and 23 engineers have been positioned. The tourism department has dispatched four special boats and the fire department has dispatched seven boats along with 210 life jackets for relief and rescue operations.

A red alert has been issued in Mulugu district, where the Godavari river has crossed danger levels.

Meanwhile, the body of a Telugu television channel reporter, who was washed away in flash floods in Nizamabad and Jagitial districts was recovered by the rescue teams on Friday morning.

Three days after journalist Zameer, 36, went missing while covering the Telangana floods, his body was found on 15 July. The reporter, working with the Telugu news channel NTV, had gone to Bornapalli village in Raikal mandal of Jagtial district to report on nine farm labourers who were trapped in the Godavari floods. Zameer and a Syed Riyaz Ali were traveling in a car which got washed away by the floodwaters. While the latter was pulled to safety, Zameer was washed away.

The deceased belonged to Jagtial town and is survived by his wife and two children.

Nearly 20,000 people have been shifted to 223 special camps in Telangana. Over 16 people have been rescued by NDRF while another two were airlifted by the Indian Air Force so far.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rainfall in nine districts, very light rains in another 10 districts while the remaining districts will receive no rainfall. Seven NDRF teams have been deployed of which three are in Bhadrachalam, while two each are in Mulugu and Bhupalpally.