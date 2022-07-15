People Offering Namaz at Lucknow Mall Booked for Promoting Religious Enmity

The Uttar Pradesh police on Friday, 15 July, registered an FIR against several unknown persons under sections of 'promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion' and 'malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings', after offering namaz at a Lucknow shopping mall.

The FIR was registered by management of LuLu Mall against the several persons who were seen who were seen offering namaz in a video that went viral on social media on Thursday, 14 July.

In the FIR registered at the Sushant Golf City police station, the police has booked the unknown persons under the following sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC):