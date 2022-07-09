Heavy Rains Continue To Lash Telangana; CM Instructs Officials To Be on Alert

"Southwest monsoon has been vigorous over Telangana," it said.

In its weather warnings, it said heavy to very heavy with extremely heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, and other districts from Saturday to Sunday morning.

Following the heavy rain, the Chief Minister deferred “Revenue Awareness Programme” with Ministers, MLAs and Collectors to be held at Pragati Bhavan on July 11. He said the proposed State-wide ‘Revenue Sadassulu' from July 15 was also postponed. He said the new schedule for the conduct of two programmes would be announced after normal weather conditions are restored in the State.

Meanwhile, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Vijayalakshmi R Gadwal held a tele-conference with officials and directed them to take up necessary relief works.

She asked them to pay special attention to low-lying areas, an official release said.