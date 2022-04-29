WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Around Loudspeaker Row And More

In a news bulletin aired on 22 April, News18 India's editor and anchor Aman Chopra said that a 300-year-old temple was razed in Rajasthan’s Alwar district to avenge the demolition of a mosque's gate in Delhi's Jahangirpuri.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) had recently conducted an alleged anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri. This was after violence broke out in the area during a religious procession.