Fact-Check: Old Video of People Reciting Azan on Road Linked To Loudspeaker Ban

A video showing a group of men loudly reciting the azan (Islamic call to prayer) is being shared on social media, with text that insinuates that it shows people from the Muslim community taking to the streets to do so, in retaliation to the recent loudspeaker ban in parts of the country.

However, we were able to trace the video back to 2020, showing that it predates the recent ban, which was announced in Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, as well as Rajasthan's Ajmer.

In Maharashtra, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray demanded that loudspeakers be removed from mosques in the state while speaking at a press conference on 17 April.

While we could not independently verify the context of the incident, we could confirm that the video first surfaced less than a month into the first nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19, and was shot in Howrah, West Bengal.