Old Video From Berlin Shared as Azaan Being Heard From Sky

A video showing people trying to record the Islamic call to prayer - Azaan - has gone viral with a claim that the sound was coming from the sky.

However, we found that the video showed people capturing a video of the Azaan being played from a nearby mosque in Germany's Berlin. According to news reports, the muslim call to prayer was broadcast at the same time when a nearby church rang its bells to show solidarity amid the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2020.