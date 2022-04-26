Alwar Temple Demolished To Avenge Jahangirpuri? No, News18's Claim is Wrong

In a news bulletin aired on 22 April, News18 India's editor and anchor Aman Chopra said that a 300-year-old temple was razed in Rajasthan’s Alwar district to avenge the demolition of a mosque's gate in Delhi's Jahangirpuri.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) had recently conducted an alleged anti-encroachment drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, wherein several shops were razed and the gate of a mosque in the area was demolished. This was after violence broke out in the area during a religious procession.

However, the inference drawn by Chopra was misleading as the temple in Alwar was razed on 17 April, while the mosque's gate in Jahangirpuri was demolished on 20 April.

Rajasthan Police, on Monday, 25 April, filed two First Information Reports (FIRs) against Chopra on allegations of disturbing religious peace in the country.