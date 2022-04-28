UP Mosque Didn't Put a Banner After Agra Cops Booked People For Praying on Road

A photograph of two people holding up a banner, with text in Hindi that requests people to not offer namaz on the road outside a mosque is doing the rounds on social media.

The photograph is being shared to claim that a mosque in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh put up the banner on its premises after a FIR was registered against 150 people in Agra, for offering prayers on the road without prior permission.

But we found that the photo is from 2019, when a mosque in Meerut put up the banner after devotees had gathered outside its premises to offer Friday prayers. As per reports, the act had blocked roads and obstructed traffic, after which the banner was put up.