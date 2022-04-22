Lives Hurt By Jahangirpuri Demolition: Cancer Patient, Mechanic, Muslims, Hindus

Haseena, 38, had only one source of income: a cart, which she and her husband would use to collect and sell scrap. This income not only fed their 3 children but was also needed for the treatment of their 7-year-old daughter Shahila— a cancer patient.

On the night of 20 April, hours after the cart was demolished in the Municipal Corporation-led "anti-encroachment" drive in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, Shahila began having palpitations and needed urgent consultation from her doctor.

But their lane, gali number 4 of Jahangirpuri’s C-Block, was barricaded from both sides; just as every other lane in the entire stretch around the area where the demolitions took place.