Delhi Hanuman Jayanti Violence: Amit Shah Asks Police To Take Strict Action
At least 24 people have been arrested in connection with the violence so far.
Days after violence unfolded in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri during a Hanuman Jayanti procession, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed Delhi Police officials to take strict action against the culprits, reported news agency ANI on Monday, 18 April.
Shah has reportedly asked the Delhi Police to set an example so that such incidents are not repeated.
Earlier on Monday, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said that action will be taken against those involved irrespective of their class, creed, or community.
Meanwhile, the police said on Monday that the Shobha Yatra that led to communal clashes in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on 16 April was carried out without due permission.
(With inputs from ANI.)
