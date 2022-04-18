Delhi Hanuman Jayanti Violence: Amit Shah Asks Police To Take Strict Action

Earlier on Monday, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said that action will be taken against those involved irrespective of their class, creed, or community.

At least 24 people have been arrested in connection with the violence so far.

Meanwhile, the police said on Monday that the Shobha Yatra that led to communal clashes in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on 16 April was carried out without due permission.

(With inputs from ANI.)