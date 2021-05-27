Is No Country in the World Vaccinating Children Against COVID-19?

Several social media users, including Union Ministers like Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal, have tweeted saying, "no country in the world has started vaccinating children" against COVID-19.

The claim came after Member (Health) Dr VK Paul reased a document titled, "Myths & Facts on India’s Vaccination Process", in which he addressed several questions that have been raised against the Central government. The claim was a part of Dr Paul's 'fact-sheet'.

Later, an addendum was issued to clarify that the claim in the press release was regarding no country vaccinating children under 12 years of age.