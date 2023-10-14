ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

No, Qatar Did Not Threaten To Cut Off World’s Gas Supply in Support of Gaza

A 2017 video of Qatar's Chief Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is being shared with false claims about Gaza.

Siddharth Sarathe
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
No, Qatar Did Not Threaten To Cut Off World's Gas Supply in Support of Gaza
Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, a video of the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani speaking at a dias is being shared on social media.

What are users claiming?: The video is being shared to claim that the Emir threatened to cut off the world's gas supply if Israel did not stop bombing the Gaza strip.

An archive of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archives of more claims on social media can be seen here and here.)

Is it true?: No. The video dates back to 2017 and shows Qatar's leader Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani expressing concern about people fleeing Palestine. There is no mention of stopping gas supply to the world.

How did we find out?: Since the Emir's speech is in Arabic, we took the help of a person who knows the language to help translate it.

We found that in the viral clip, the Qatari leader said, "The issue of Palestine began as an issue of people separated from their land and displaced from their homeland."

Dividing the video into keyframes using InVID, a video verification tool, we ran a reverse image search and found a video on Al Jazeera Mubasher 's YouTube channel uploaded on 14 May, 2017.

This video is a longer version of the viral video seen in the claim.

The title and description of the video mentioned that the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani talked about Palestinian refugees at the 17th Doha Forum.

When translated, we found that the Emir said, "The refugee crisis is the result of regional conflicts, civil wars, and displacement operations based on racial, ethnic, sectarian, or other backgrounds. Some of them go back decades, such as the displacement of Palestinian refugees in 1948 in the Palestinian Nakba, which is mentioned these days."

He then says that it was, therefore, "correct to say that the Palestinian issue began as the issue of a people uprooted from their lands. Their land and displacement from this homeland, including what is relatively recent, such as the case of Iraqi immigrants fleeing the siege."

We also came across news reports about the Emir's speech, which mentioned that he had expressed concern about Palestinian refugees.

However, there was no mention of stopping the supply of gas to the world even in the full speech, which can be seen here.

Conclusion: A viral claim on social media falsely states that the Emir of Qatar threatened to stop the supply of gas to the world until the bombing of Gaza was stopped.

Topics:  Qatar   Webqoof   Israel Palestine 

3 months
12 months
12 months
