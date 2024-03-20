Video of CEC ‘Evading’ Query on Action Against PM Modi & Amit Shah Is Clipped

A video of a journalist asking the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) a question about the body not taking action against PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for hate speech during election campaigns has gone viral on social media.

What is the claim?: The clip is being shared to claim that the "spineless" ECI skipped the "brave" journalist's question on the Commission's lack of action against the prime minister and home minister, under the guidelines for the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).