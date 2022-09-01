ADVERTISEMENT

Doctored Reel Viral as Arabs Celebrating India’s Win Against Pak in Asia Cup

The original video is from September 2020, when the Al-Arabi Football Club won the finals of the Amir Cup.

Abhishek Anand
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
Doctored Reel Viral as Arabs Celebrating India’s Win Against Pak in Asia Cup
i

An edited video, which shows some Arabs celebrating in a stadium, is being widely circulated on the internet with the claim that the celebration was a result of the winning shot by Hardik Pandya against the Pakistani Cricket team during the Asia Cup tournament.

India played its first group stage match against Pakistan on 28 August. The match ended with Hardik Pandya hitting the winning shot with two balls remaining against the Pakistani side.

However, we found that the viral clip is edited and is from September 2020. The original video shows the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Al-Arabi Sports Club, Abdulaziz Ashour, celebrating his team's victory in the Amir Cup with others.

Also Read

Click Restraint: Your Guide to Finding Better and Verified Information Online

Click Restraint: Your Guide to Finding Better and Verified Information Online
ADVERTISEMENT

Claim

The claim suggests that Arabs from Dubai were celebrating after Hardik Pandya hit the winning shot against Pakistan during their group stage match in the Asia Cup 2022. Some verified users have also shared this video which now has more than 1,82,000 views.

An archive of the post can be seen here

(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

Archives of similar posts can be found here, here, and here.

Also Read

No, This Is Not a Video of Pak Cricket Fans Breaking a TV After Losing to India

No, This Is Not a Video of Pak Cricket Fans Breaking a TV After Losing to India

What We Found

Using InVID, a Google Chrome extension, we divided the video into several keyframes and performed a reverse image search on them. This led us to a tweet by a journalist in Kuwait, who had uploaded the same video on 22 September 2020, before the Asia Cup tournament.

The video only showed the man sitting in the audience celebrating and not Pandya's shot.

The caption, originally in Arabic, loosely translates to, "I turned on the phone at the last minute and pointed the camera at Aziz Ashour, president of the Arab Club. Tired, planted, harvested, and lacked his brothers, members of the board of directors. Congratulations to the Arab, and hard luck to Kuwait."

Taking a clue from this, we searched for the president's name and found that Abdulaziz Ashour is the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Al-Arabi Sports Club.

We also found an article in Arab Times, an English daily in Kuwait, which mentioned that the Al-Arabi Football Team had won the finals in the Amir Cup held at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium on 21 September 2020.

A report in the Kuwait Times, an Arabian Gulf daily, also highlighted the victory of the football club in the tournament and had posted some pictures from the post-match ceremony, where the president could be seen.

A comparison shows that the individual in both the pictures is the same.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

Evidently, an old video of people celebrating a victory during the Amir cup has been doctored and is now being shared as a recent incident.

Also Read

Old Photo of Fans Breaking TV Sets in Ahmedabad Shared Post India's Asia Cup Win

Old Photo of Fans Breaking TV Sets in Ahmedabad Shared Post India's Asia Cup Win

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Fact Check   Webqoof   Asia Cup 2022 

ADVERTISEMENT
Edited By :Garima Sadhwani
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×