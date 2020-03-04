Delhi Violence: No, These Photos Don’t Show Cops Beating Civilians

A set of two images is being circulated online in the aftermath of violence in Delhi, that claims to “show police brutality” in the national capital. The violence in Delhi has claimed at least 47 people and left scores injured.

A Facebook user shared the images with a caption, “बहुत बड़े आतंक को पीटते हुए दिल्ली पुलिस।” This loosely translates to: “Delhi Police beating a big terror”.