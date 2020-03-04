Delhi Violence: No, These Photos Don’t Show Cops Beating Civilians
A set of two images is being circulated online in the aftermath of violence in Delhi, that claims to “show police brutality” in the national capital. The violence in Delhi has claimed at least 47 people and left scores injured.
A Facebook user shared the images with a caption, “बहुत बड़े आतंक को पीटते हुए दिल्ली पुलिस।” This loosely translates to: “Delhi Police beating a big terror”.
The aforementioned post has been shared over 32,000 times. Another image, which has been shared on Facebook, shows a women with three children, one of whom can be seen crying.
Both these image have also been shared by Congress leader Udit Raj without any context.
TRUE OF FALSE?
Both images in circulation are not from India. The first image which shows a cop beating a boy is nearly a decade-old image from Bangladesh, while the other image, which shows a woman with three children is from Syria.
IMAGE 1
On conducting a reverse image search of the image, we came across an article on The Guardian dated 30 June, 2010 which had carried the same image. According to the description, the image shows a Bangladeshi policeman beating a child.
The picture was taken at the time of a protest by textile workers in Dhaka. Workers had taken to the streets demanding back-pay and an immediate hike in monthly wages.
IMAGE 2
We conducted a reverse image search on this picture and were directed to an image uploaded on Pinterest which suggested that the picture was from Syria.
We then looked up the image along with the relevant keywords on Google, we came across a photo story on CBS News. According to the description, the photo shows a Syrian woman with her children after their house in Sahour neighbourhood in Syria’s Aleppo was bombed in 2014.
Evidently, a set of unrelated pictures from Bangladesh and Syria have been passed off as images from Delhi violence.
