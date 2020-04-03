COVID-19: No, MCI Hasn’t Asked Hospitals To Recruit MBBS Interns

As the world grapples with coronavirus, doctors and healthcare workers have been at the forefront in the fight against the pandemic. However, even doctors have not been marked safe from misinformation being spread on social media.

In one such claim, a circular attributed to the Medical Council of India (MCI) is being circulated to state that all Government and Private Medical Colleges are advised to recruit MBBS undergraduate interns and students of part 2 third MBBS starting 3 April.

The Quint received the message on its WhatsApp helpline.