COVID-19: No, Netflix, Amazon Aren’t Offering Free Subscriptions

CLAIM

As the COVID-19 pandemic intensifies across India and the world, several organisations have stepped forward to offer free services and subscriptions to help people cope with social distancing and self-isolation.

Several links on WhatsApp and Twitter started doing the rounds, claiming streaming platforms Netflix and Amazon Prime are offering their subscriptions for free till ‘April 31’.

The website, www.netflix-usa.net, says ‘Free Netflix during quarantine’ and adds “during COVID-19 pandemic, we are giving away totally free access to our platform for the period of isolation, until the virus is contained.”